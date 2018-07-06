English summary

Renu Desai said..... I really thought that finally I will be able to use my Instagram in peace but life is full of irony’s. The same people, who, when I was getting abused non stop for 5yrs for no fault of mine, told me to ignore the abuse and just keep silent. When I spoke up protecting my self respect and dignity, these people told me to “bear it all silently”. I was accused of being an attention seeker, trying for free publicity for my films and lots more. The nice ones just told me that this is all a political ploy and I should just “ignore it”. Now, when some stupid political person is circulating an image which is negative about Kalyan garu, my instagram inbox is full with messages, some requesting me, some rude, some threatening me, some nicely asking to come out and defend Kalyan garu and say those words are false. How come the rules are different for him and me?. Wasn’t my self respect important when I was being abused on a personal level for 5yrs for no fault of mine? Why was I told repeatedly to shut up and bear it and not post anything in public? Now, when Kalyan garus name is being maligned I am asked to come and clear it? I am really deeply hurt by the partial society we are all living in!. I hope and pray that one day I get my peace and closure!. Also, please note that I will never ever speak bad about Kalyan garu in public. No political party can ever influence me to talk negatively about the father of my two kids.