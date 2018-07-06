తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » పవన్ కళ్యాణ్‌పై చెడుగా మాట్లాడను, నా ఆత్మాభిమానం ముఖ్యం కాదా? : రేణు దేశాయ్ ఫైర్

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్‌పై చెడుగా మాట్లాడను, నా ఆత్మాభిమానం ముఖ్యం కాదా? : రేణు దేశాయ్ ఫైర్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Renu Desai Talks Pawan Kalyan

    పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గురించి సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఓ ఫేక్ న్యూస్ చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. అందులో రేణు దేశాయ్ జనసేన అధినేత మీద దారుణమైన ఆరోపణలు చేసినట్లు ఉంది. ఈ ఫేక్ న్యూస్ మీద వెంటనే రెస్పాండ్ అవ్వాలని, లేనిచో మా దేవుడికి చెడ్డ పేరు వస్తుందంటూ..... కొందరు పవన్ అభిమానులు రేణుపై ఒత్తిడి తేవడంతో ఆమె తీవ్రంగా రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారు. ఎప్పుడూ ఏదో ఒక కారణంతో నాకు మనశ్శాంతి లేకుండా చేస్తున్నారంటూ ఆమె ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. గతంలో నాకు వేధింపులు ఎదురైనపుడు మీరంతా ఎందుకు ఇలా రియాక్ట్ అవ్వలేదు? ఆయనకో రూల్, నాకో రూలా? అంటూ ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.

    ఫేక్ న్యూస్‌లో ఏముంది?

    ఫేక్ న్యూస్‌లో ఏముంది?

    నా జోలికి వస్తే మీ హీరో గుట్టు విప్పుతా. 2009 ఎన్నికల కోసమే నాకు తాళి కట్టాడు. 2014 ఎన్నికల్లో గొడవ కాకూడదనే ఇపపుడున్న ఆవిడకు తాళి కట్టాడు. మేమిద్దరం పెళ్లికి ముందే తల్లులమయ్యాం. ఇన్నాళ్లు పవన్ పరువుపోతుందని పెద్దవాళ్లు బ్రతిమిలాడితే ఊరుకున్నాను. ఇపుడు నా జీవితం నేను బ్రతకుతున్నా అతడి అభిమానులు వేధింపులు ఆపడం లేదు. పవన్ ఎంతో మంది అమ్మాయిల జీవితాలు నాశనం చేశాడు. నా కళ్ల ముందే వేరే అమ్మాయిలతో పవన్ పడుకున్నాడు. ఇపుడున్న అమ్మాయి పెళ్లి చేసుకోకపోతే కోర్టుకు ఈడుస్తానని భయ పెట్టింది. తాళి కట్టకుండా వదిలేసిన జాబితా చాలా పెద్దది.... అంటూ రేణు దేశాయ్ చెప్పినట్లు ఓ ఫేక్ న్యూస్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది.

    దీనిపై స్పందించాలని రేణు దేశాయ్‌పై ఒత్తిడి

    దీనిపై స్పందించాలని రేణు దేశాయ్‌పై ఒత్తిడి

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో సర్క్యులేట్ అవుతున్న ఈ ఫేక్ వార్తపై రియాక్ట్ అవ్వాలని, కొన్ని రాజకీయ పార్టీల వారు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ మీద కావాలని ఇలాంటి ఫేక్ వార్తలతో బురద జల్లే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నారని, వెంటనే దీనిపై రియాక్ట్ అవ్వడంతో పాటు కంప్లయింట్ ఇవ్వాలి, మీరు సైలెంటుగా ఉంటే ఇలాంటి ఇంకా ఎక్కువ చేస్తారంటూ.... కొందరు అభిమానులు రేణు దేశాయ్ మీద ఒత్తిడి తెచ్చే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. ఈ మేరకు ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఆమెకు సందేశాలు పంపడం మొదలు పెట్టారు.

    ప్రశాంతత లేకుండా చేస్తున్నారంటూ రేణు దేశాయ్

    ప్రశాంతత లేకుండా చేస్తున్నారంటూ రేణు దేశాయ్

    ‘నా జీవితం ప్రశాంతంగా సాగాలనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో కేవలం ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌ మాత్రమే వాడాలని అనుకున్నాను. కానీ అక్కడ కూడా కొందరు నాకు ప్రశాంత లేకుండా చేస్తున్నారు... అంటూ తన ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ ఖాతాలో కుప్పలు తెప్పలుగా వచ్చి పడుతున్న సందేశాలను ఉద్దేశించి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    అప్పుడు నన్ను తిడుతున్నా భరించమన్నారు

    అప్పుడు నన్ను తిడుతున్నా భరించమన్నారు

    నా తప్పు ఏమీ లేకపోయినా గత ఐదేళ్లుగా నన్ను తిడుతూ అనేక నిందలు వేశారు. ఆ సమయంలో ఆ నిందలను పట్టించుకోవద్దని, సైలెంటుగా ఉండాలని కొందరు నాకు సలహా ఇచ్చారు. నా ఆత్మాభిమానాన్ని కాపాడుకోవడానికి నా కోసం నేను మాట్లాడుతుంటే అన్నీ మౌనంగా భరించాలని చెప్పారు. పాపులారిటీ కోసమే ఇదంతా చేస్తున్నానని మరికొందరు అన్నారు.... అని రేణు దేశాయ్ గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు.

    కొందరు మర్యాదగా.. కొందరు బెదిరిస్తూ

    కొందరు మర్యాదగా.. కొందరు బెదిరిస్తూ

    ఇప్పుడు ఎవడో ఒక స్టుపిడ్ పొలిటీషియన్ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో కళ్యాన్ గారి మీద నెగెటివ్ కామెంట్స్ పెడుతుంటే.... నా ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌ ఇన్‌బాక్స్‌ మెసేజ్‌లతో నిండిపోయింది. ఈ విషయంలో రెస్పాండ్ అవ్వాలని, ఆ వార్తలన్నీ అబద్దమని చెప్పాలని కొందరు మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా అడుగుతుంటే మరికొందరు బెదిరిస్తున్నారు, మరికొందరు రూడ్‌గా డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నారని రేణు దేశాయ్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    అపుడు మీకు నా ఆత్మాభిమానం ముఖ్యం అనిపించలేదా?

    అపుడు మీకు నా ఆత్మాభిమానం ముఖ్యం అనిపించలేదా?

    గత ఐదేళ్లుగా కొందరు నన్ను నోటికొచ్చినట్లు తిడుతున్నప్పుడు నా ఆత్మాభిమానం మీకు ముఖ్యం అనిపించలేదా? నోరుమూసుకుని అన్నీ భరించమని నాకు సలహాలు ఎందుకు ఇచ్చారు? ఇప్పుడు పవన్‌ పేరుకు మచ్చ వస్తుందని నన్ను స్పందించమని అడుగుతున్నారు. ఆయనకొక రూల్‌, నాకొక రూలా?.... అంటూ రేణు దేశాయ్ ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.

    ఇలాంటి సమాజంలో ఉన్నందుకు బాధగా ఉంది

    ఇలాంటి సమాజంలో ఉన్నందుకు బాధగా ఉంది

    పక్షపాత ధోరణితో వ్యవహరిస్తున్న వ్యక్తుల మధ్య, ఇలాంటి సమాజంలో ఉంటున్నందుకు చాలా బాధగా ఉంది. ఏదో ఒక రోజు నాకంటూ మనశ్శాంతి దొరుకుతుందని ఆశిస్తున్నాను.... అని రేణు దేశాయ్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    ఎప్పుడూ ఆయన గురించి చెడుగా మాట్లాడను

    ఒక విషయం గుర్తు పెట్టుకోండి... కళ్యాణ్ గారి గురించి నేనెప్పుడూ పబ్లిక్‌లో చెడుగా మాట్లాడలేదు, అలా ఉద్దేవ్యం కూడా నాకు లేదు. నా ఇద్దరు బిడ్డల తండ్రికి వ్యతిరేకంగా మాట్లాడాలని ఏ రాజకీయ పార్టీ నన్ను ప్రేరేపించలేదు... అని రేణు దేశాయ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    English summary
    Renu Desai said..... I really thought that finally I will be able to use my Instagram in peace but life is full of irony’s. The same people, who, when I was getting abused non stop for 5yrs for no fault of mine, told me to ignore the abuse and just keep silent. When I spoke up protecting my self respect and dignity, these people told me to “bear it all silently”. I was accused of being an attention seeker, trying for free publicity for my films and lots more. The nice ones just told me that this is all a political ploy and I should just “ignore it”. Now, when some stupid political person is circulating an image which is negative about Kalyan garu, my instagram inbox is full with messages, some requesting me, some rude, some threatening me, some nicely asking to come out and defend Kalyan garu and say those words are false. How come the rules are different for him and me?. Wasn’t my self respect important when I was being abused on a personal level for 5yrs for no fault of mine? Why was I told repeatedly to shut up and bear it and not post anything in public? Now, when Kalyan garus name is being maligned I am asked to come and clear it? I am really deeply hurt by the partial society we are all living in!. I hope and pray that one day I get my peace and closure!. Also, please note that I will never ever speak bad about Kalyan garu in public. No political party can ever influence me to talk negatively about the father of my two kids.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue