రోబో2.0 టార్గెట్ 2 వేల కోట్లు.. బాహుబలి2 రికార్డులు ఫట్టేనట! బెట్టింగుల జోరు!

By
    సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ శంకర్, సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న రోబో సీక్వెల్ 2.0 ప్రేక్షకులను ఎన్నో నెలలుగా ఊరిస్తున్నది. సాంకేతిక పనుల జాప్యం వలన ఈ సినిమా రిలీజ్ పలు దఫాలుగా వాయిదా పడుతూ వస్తున్నది. వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్ పనులు పూర్తికావడంతో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నవంబర్ 29న రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం వసూళు చేసే కలెక్షన్లపై ఇప్పటి నుంచే బెట్టింగులు, చర్చలు తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో జరగడం విశేషంగా మారింది. అసలేం జరుగుతున్నదంటే..

    2 వేల కోట్లపై చూపు

    రోబో2.0 చిత్రాన్ని శంకర్ సుమారు 550 కోట్ల రూపాయలతో తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాడు. రజనీకాంత్ క్రేజ్ వల్ల ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూ.2000 కోట్ల రూపాయలు వసూలు చేయవచ్చని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రం బాహుబలి రికార్డులను అధిగమిస్తుందా? లేదా అనే విషయంపై బెట్టింగులు జోరందుకొన్నాయి.

    బాహుబలి2 రికార్డులపై గురి

    ప్రస్తుతం భారతీయ సినిమా పరిశ్రమలో అత్యధిక వసూళ్లు సాధించిన బాహుబలి2పై ఓ రికార్డు నమోదై ఉంది. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా రూ.1796 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ కలెక్షన్లను సంపాదించింది. రజనీకాంత్ ఈ రికార్డును అధిగమించడానికి వీలుందనే మాట బలంగా వినిపిస్తున్నది.

    రోబో3.0‌పై శంకర్ దృష్టి

    ఒకవేళ రోబో2.0 సక్సెస్ అయితే రోబో3.0 రూపొందించడానికి వీలు కలుగుతుంది. 2.0 సక్సెస్ తర్వాత 3.0ను తెరకెక్కించే ఆలోచనలో ఉన్నట్టు తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమ కోడై కూస్తున్నది. 2.0 విడుదలైతే మొదటి రోజు, మొదటి షో చూడాలనే ఉత్సుకతతో ప్రేక్షకులు ఉండటంతో తొలివారమే రికార్డు స్థాయి కలెక్షన్లు సాధించే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    హాలీవుడ్ ప్రమాణాలకు ధీటుగా

    2.0 చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన టెక్నికల్, గ్రాఫిక్ అంశాలపైనే దర్శకుడు శంకర్ ఆధారపడి ఉన్నాడు. ఈ సినిమాకు రజనీకాంత్ చరిష్మతోపాటు టెక్నికల్ అంశాలు బలమని నమ్ముతున్నాడు. హాలీవుడ్ ప్రమాణాలకు ధీటుగా వీఎఫ్ఎక్స్ గ్రాఫిక్స్ పనులను అమెరికాలో పూర్తి చేయించారు.

    మరోసారి రజనీ, శంకర్ మ్యాజిక్

    రజనీకాంత్, శంకర్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన రోబో చిత్రం దక్షిణాది తెరపై మ్యాజిక్ చేసింది. ఈ చిత్రం అద్భుతమైన విజయంతో భారీ కలెక్షన్లను సాధించింది. అదే రీతిలో రోబో2.0 చిత్రం మరోసారి చేసే మ్యాజిక్‌ కోసం ప్రేక్షకులు వేచి చూస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం నవంబర్ 29న రిలీజ్ అవుతున్నది.

    English summary
    The much awaited teaser of superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer Robo 2.0 is out and it's spectacular and looks larger than life. The teaser has the mass appeal which the audiences were craving for and we're sure that the movie will shatter all the records at the box office. As per estimates, Shankar's Robo 2.0 is made in a whopping budget of Rs 543 Crores and considering the fanfare that superstar Rajinikanth commands all over the world, we guess the movie might be the first ever Indian magnum opus to cross the Rs 2000 Crore mark at the box office.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 15:05 [IST]
