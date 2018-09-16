 »   » రోబో2.0 టార్గెట్ 2 వేల కోట్లు.. బాహుబలి2 రికార్డులు ఫట్టేనట! బెట్టింగుల జోరు!

English summary

The much awaited teaser of superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer Robo 2.0 is out and it's spectacular and looks larger than life. The teaser has the mass appeal which the audiences were craving for and we're sure that the movie will shatter all the records at the box office. As per estimates, Shankar's Robo 2.0 is made in a whopping budget of Rs 543 Crores and considering the fanfare that superstar Rajinikanth commands all over the world, we guess the movie might be the first ever Indian magnum opus to cross the Rs 2000 Crore mark at the box office.