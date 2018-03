 »   » శ్రీదేవి కూతురుపై ఎఫైర్ రూమర్స్: ఈ ఫోటోల వెనక ఉన్న అసలు కథ ఇదే!

English summary

Fans are eagerly waiting for one of the most anticipated films of the year - Dhadak. And why not? After all it marks the debut of two of the popular star-kids - Janhvi Kapoor (Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter) and Ishaan Khattar (Shahid Kapoor's half-brother). Recently, the duo was spotted shooting for Dhadak in Kolkata and their pictures are doing rounds on the social media for all the right reasons.