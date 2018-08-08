English summary

From Hollywood film Avengers to Tollywood film Baahubali, all the high budget films have given the real cinematic experience to spectators. Suvarna Sundari too falls under same category. irector MSN Surya took special care in scripting as well as characterization of lead characters in the film that is coming up with the tagline of Charithra Bhavishyathuni Ventaduthundi. Interestingly, Jayaprada has played Poorna’s daughter in the historical adventurous thriller. The film’s teaser hinted about range and stamina of the film.