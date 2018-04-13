 »   » రంగస్థలం విజయోత్సవం: లైవ్ డాన్స్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌తో అదరగొట్టిన సుకుమార్

రంగస్థలం విజయోత్సవం: లైవ్ డాన్స్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌తో అదరగొట్టిన సుకుమార్

రంగస్థలం విజయోత్సవంలో లైవ్ డాన్స్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌తో దర్శకుడు సుకుమార్ అదరగొట్టారు. సినిమా విడుదల ముందు రామ్ లక్ష్మణ్ మాస్టర్స్‌తో కలిసి సుకుమార్ చేసిన డాన్స్ వీడియో వైరల్ అయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ డాన్స్ వీడియో వెనక ఉన్న అసలు కథను ఈ సందర్భంగా రామ్ లక్ష్మణ్ మాస్టర్స్ వివరించారు.

గోదావరి ఒడ్డున రాజీవ్ కనకాల గారి డెత్ సీన్ చేస్తున్నపుడు మధ్యాహ్నం ఒంటిగంటకు భయంకరమైన వస్తోంది. అక్కడికి కెమెరా, ఇంకా ఎక్విప్మెంట్ రావడానికి ఇంకా సమయం ఉండటంతో ఏంటి ఇంకా లేటవుతుందని డైరెక్టర్ గారు జుట్టు పీక్కుని టెన్షన్ పడ్డారు. ఆయన్ను టెన్షన్ నుండి బయట పడేయటానికి కెమెరాలు వచ్చేలోపు ఎంజాయ్ చేద్దాం అని చిన్న సాంగ్ పెట్టి ఆయనతో డాన్స్ చేయించడం జరిగింది అని రామ్ లక్ష్మణ్ మాస్టర్స్ తెలిపారు.


ఈ సినిమా గొప్పగా రావడానికి సుకుమార్ గారు తన ఆయుష్షును త్యాగం చేశారు. ఆయన ఆయుష్షు వంద సంవత్సరాలనుకుంటే 10 సంవత్సరాలు వెనక్కి వచ్చాడు. అంత కష్టపడి, టెన్షన్ పడి చేశాడు. ఆయన పడుతున్న కష్టం చూసి చూస్తుంటే అప్పుడప్పుడు మాకు బాధగా అనిపించేది. ఆయన్ను అలా చూడలేకే మేము... సార్ టెన్షన్ పడటం ఎందుకు, అలా అయితే షుగర్, బీపీలు వస్తాయని చెప్పి ఆయన్ను పక్కకు తీసుకెళ్లి డాన్స్ ఆడాము... అని రామ్ లక్ష్మణ్ మాస్టర్ తెలిపారు.

Jigelu Rani Song LIVE Dance Performance by Sukumar. Ram Charan's Rangasthalam movie emerged as blockbuster in tollywood. This movie has collected Rs 100 Cr (share) collection and has crossed 150 Crores (Gross). With showers of praises, Ram Charan and team seems to be buoyed. In this happy time film unit has been organising Success meet in Hyderabad Yousufguda police ground. Power Star Pawan Kalyan attending as Chief guest for the Rangasthalam success meet.
Story first published: Friday, April 13, 2018, 20:37 [IST]
