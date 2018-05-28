 »   » నేల మీకు అధికారం.. మాకు జీవితం.. ఎదిరించాలని చూస్తే మరణమే..

    సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్, దర్శకుడు పా రంజిత్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న కాలా చిత్రం ట్రైలర్ చిత్ర యూనిట్ విడుదల చేశారు. ట్రైలర్ మొత్తం రజనీ మార్కు కనిపించింది. నానా పాటేకర్ స్టయిల్‌లో డైలాగ్స్ వినిపించాయి. ఎవరైనా నన్ను ఎదిరించాలనుకొంటే మరణమే అనే సినిమా ఇంటెన్సిటీని చెప్పింది. ప్రతీ డైలాగ్ రీసౌండ్ ఇచ్చేలా ఉన్నాయి. హీరో ధనుష్ నిర్మాణ సారథ్యంలో రూపొందుతున్న కాలా చిత్రానికి సంతోష్ నారాయణ్ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్. ఈ చిత్రం జూన్ 7వ తేదీన రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. పవర్‌ఫుల్ ట్రైలర్ మీ కోసం..

    The long awaited trailer for Rajinikanth’s Kaala is here. Shared on Monday by Dhanush, the trailer is full of energy and explosions. The trailer begins on a heavy note with Nana Patekar as the politician giving a speech about how he is going to remove the dirt from the slums and bring light to what is otherwise a dark place.
