కాలా 2 టికెట్లు కొంటే.. ఆఫర్లే ఆఫర్లు.. భారీగా డిస్కౌంట్లు!

    కాలా మూవీ రిలీజ్‌ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా అభిమానుల సందడి పెరిగిపోతున్నది. ఫ్యాన్స్ జోష్ చూసిన పలు కంపెనీలు అనేక డిస్కౌంట్లు, ఆఫర్లు ప్రకటిస్తున్నాయి. అమెరికాలో ఈ డిస్కౌంట్లు, ఆఫర్ల వ్యవహారం ఎక్కువగా కనిపిస్తున్నది. రెండు టికెట్లు కొంటే 10 డాలర్లు తగ్గింపు అని ఆఫర్‌ను కంపెనీలు ప్రకటిస్తున్నాయి. అలాగే సినీ మార్క్ మూవీ క్లబ్‌ అనే కంపెనీ కూడా తొలిసారి తమ క్లబ్ చేరితే 5 డాలర్లు డిస్కౌంట్ అని పేర్కొన్నది.

    అమెరికాలో ఈ చిత్ర రిలీజ్‌కు ఒకరోజు ముందే కాలా ప్రీమియర్లను ప్రదర్శిస్తున్నారు. తెలుగు, తమిళ, హిందీ భాషల్లో ఉండే వాటికి ఇంగ్లీష్ సబ్‌ టైటిల్స్ కూడా ఉంటాయని డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లు పేర్కొంటున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అమెరికాలో ఎంఎం మీడియా రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నది.

    Rajinikanth's Kaala movie getting ready to release on June 7th. In this occassion, Kaala Audio function organised in Hyderabad on June 4th. Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Huma Quereshi were graced the function. Rajinikanth gives counter to Dhanush, which made comments about Thaliva. A Kerala-based company called Telious Technology seems to be aware of it. So it saved itself the trouble and declared a holiday for its employees on its own. Few companies are giving big offers.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:59 [IST]
