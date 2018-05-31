 »   » మెగాస్టార్ అల్లుడి చిత్రం విజేత షూటింగ్ పూర్తి

English summary

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev’s debut film ‘Vijetha’ has wrapped up the talkie part and the makers are planning to release the movie in July. The first look of Kalyaan Dhevwas well received by the audience and expectations are decent enough on the movie as well. Rakesh Sashii is directing the movie while Malavika Nair plays the female lead while actor Murali Sharma is essaying an important role. ‘Baahubali’ cameraman KK Senthil Kumar is handling the cinematography for this flick while Sai Korrapati is bankrolling it under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner.