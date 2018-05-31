 »   » మెగాస్టార్ అల్లుడి చిత్రం విజేత షూటింగ్ పూర్తి

మెగాస్టార్ అల్లుడి చిత్రం విజేత షూటింగ్ పూర్తి

    మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి అల్లుడు కల్యాణ్ దేవ్ నటిస్తున్న విజేత చిత్రం షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. త్వరలోనే పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు పూర్తి చేసి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జూలైలో విడుదల చేసే విధంగా నిర్మాతలు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. విజేత చిత్రం ద్వారా కల్యాణ్ దేవ్ టాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయం అవుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రాకేష్ శశి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో మాళవిక నాయర్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నారు. మురళీశర్మ కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తున్నారు.

    విజేత చిత్రానికి బాహుబలి ఫేం కేకే సెంథిల్ కుమార్ సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. వారాహి చలన చిత్ర బ్యానర్‌పై సాయి కొర్రపాటి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    నటీనటులు:
    కల్యాణ్ దేవ్, మాళవిక నాయర్, తనికెళ్ల భరణి, మురళీశర్మ, నాజర్, సత్యం రాజేష్, ప్రగతి, కల్యాణి నటరాజన్, పోసాని కృష్ణమురళి, రాజీవ్ కనకాల, జయ ప్రకాశ్, ఆదర్శ్ బాలకృష్ణ, నోయెల్ సీన్, కీర్తీ, భద్ర, సుదర్శన్ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు.

    తెర వెనుక:
     కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, మాటలు, దర్శకత్వం: రాకేష్ సాహి
    నిర్మాత: రజనీ కొర్రపాటి
    సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్: కేకే సెంథిల్ కుమార్
    సంగీతం: హర్షవర్ధన్ రామేశ్వర్
    సాహిత్యం: రెహ్మన్, రామజోగయ్య శాస్త్రి
    ఎడిటర్: కార్తీక శ్రీనివాస్
    ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్: రామకృష్ణ

    English summary
    Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev’s debut film ‘Vijetha’ has wrapped up the talkie part and the makers are planning to release the movie in July. The first look of Kalyaan Dhevwas well received by the audience and expectations are decent enough on the movie as well. Rakesh Sashii is directing the movie while Malavika Nair plays the female lead while actor Murali Sharma is essaying an important role. ‘Baahubali’ cameraman KK Senthil Kumar is handling the cinematography for this flick while Sai Korrapati is bankrolling it under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
