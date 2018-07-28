తెలుగు
 ఆగస్ట్‌ 10న కమల్‌హాసన్‌ 'విశ్వరూపం 2'

ఆగస్ట్‌ 10న కమల్‌హాసన్‌ 'విశ్వరూపం 2'

    యూనివర్సల్‌ హీరో కమల్‌హాసన్‌ స్వీయ దర్శకత్వంలో నటించి నిర్మించిన 'విశ్వరూపం' ఎంతటి ఘనవిజయం సాధించిందో అందరికీ తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా రూపొందిన చిత్రం 'విశ్వరూపం 2'. ఆగస్ట్‌ 10న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. ఆస్కార్‌ ఫిలిం (ప్రై) లిమిటెడ్‌ వి.రవిచంద్రన్‌ సమర్పణలో రాజ్‌కమల్‌ ఫిలింస్‌ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ పతాకంపై నిర్మించిన ఈ భారీ చిత్రంపై ప్రేక్షకుల్లో చాలా హై ఎక్స్‌పెక్టేషన్స్‌ ఉన్నాయి.

    తెలుగు, తమిళ్‌, మలయాళం, హిందీ భాషల్లో భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో, ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ స్టాండర్డ్స్‌లో, హై టెక్నికల్‌ వేల్యూస్‌తో నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఆగస్ట్‌ 10న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్లు ఆస్కార్‌ ఫిలింస్‌ వి.రవిచంద్రన్‌ తెలిపారు.

    Kamal Haasans Vishwaroopam-2 On August 10th

    కమల్‌హాసన్‌, రాహుల్‌ బోస్‌, పూజా కుమార్‌, ఆండ్రియా, శేఖర్‌ కపూర్‌, వహీదా రెహమాన్‌ ముఖ్యపాత్రలు పోషించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: మహమ్మద్‌ గిబ్రాన్‌, పాటలు: రామజోగయ్యశాస్త్రి, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: శామ్‌దత్‌, షైనుదీన్‌, షను జాన్‌ వర్గీస్‌, ఎడిటింగ్‌: మహేష్‌ నారాయణన్‌, విజయ్‌ శంకర్‌, మాటలు: శశాంక్‌ వెన్నెలకంటి, నిర్మాతలు: ఎస్‌.చంద్రహాసన్‌, కమల్‌హాసన్‌, రచన, దర్శకత్వం: కమల్‌హాసన్‌.

    కమల్ హాసన్

    English summary
    As a sequel to the first part, Kamal Haasan has made 'Vishwaroopam-2'. Film is being planned to release worldwide on August 10th. Presented by V.Ravichandran under Aasacr Film (Pvt) Ltd and Produced by Rajkamal Films International Banner, 'Vishwaroopam-2' is riding high with huge expectations among the audience. Film has been made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi languages with high budget, High technical values with International Standards. Aascar Films V.Ravichandran said that they are releasing the film worldwide on August 10th.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 28, 2018, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2018
