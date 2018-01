English summary

The actor Kareena Kapoor Khan proves it once again with her sexy looks and poses in Vogue India’s January 2018 issue.It’s been a while since Kareena last appeared on the cover of a magazine. But, her first cover since the birth of her son, Taimur Ali Khan, is all about reinvention. By titling its photo shoot, ‘Kareena Kapoor and the art of having it all’, it’s evident the Vogue team wanted to portray the award-winning actor in a way the world had rarely seen her before.