తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    కుక్కలు అలాగే మొరుగుతాయి: ఖుష్భూ, డాన్స్ మాస్టర్ మధ్య మాటల యుద్ధం

    By
    |

    ఒక వర్గానికి చెందిన వ్యక్తిపై 'జై శ్రీరాం' అని నినాదాలు చేయాలంటూ మరొక వర్గానికి చెందిన కొందరు వ్యక్తులు దాడి చేసిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది. ఈ వీడియోపై ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ సినీ నటి, కాంగ్రెస్ నేత ఖుష్భూ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా స్పందించారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఖుష్బూ, తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన డాన్స్‌మాస్టర్ గాయిత్రి రఘురామ్ మధ్య వివాదం రగిలి వాదోపవాదాలు జరిగాయి. ఈ క్రమంలో ఖుష్బూ 'కుక్కలు అలాగే అరస్తాయి' అని వ్యాఖ్యానిస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేయడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది. ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు గాయిత్రిని ఉద్దేశించి చేసినవే అనే వాదన వినిపిస్తోంది. గాయిత్రి కూడా ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గకుండా కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చింది.

    ఇది ప్రారంభం మాత్రమే, ఇంకా జరుగుతాయి

    ఒక వర్గానికి చెందిన వ్యక్తిపై మరొక వర్గం వారు ‘జై శ్రీరాం' నినాదాలు చేయాలంటూ దాడి చేసిన వీడియోపై ఖుష్భూ రియాక్ట్ అవుతూ... ‘ఇది ప్రారంభం మాత్రమే. ఇలాంటివి మళ్లీ జరిగే అవకాశాలు ఉన్నాయి' అంటూ కామెంట్ చేశారు.

    ఖుష్బూకు కౌంటర్

    ఖుష్భూ చేసిన ఈ కామెంటుపై గాయిత్రి రఘురామ్ స్పందిస్తూ.... ‘‘ఇలాంటి వీడియోలు ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో చాలా వస్తున్నాయి. ఇందులో నిజానిజాలు ఎవరికీ తెలియవు. ఏం జరిగిందో తెలియకుండానే ఇలాంటి కామెంట్స్ చేయడం సరైంది కాదు'' అంటూ కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.

    కుక్కల అలాగే మొరుగుతాయి

    మరో ట్వీట్లో ఖుష్భూ కామెంట్ చేస్తూ.... ‘కుక్కలు అలాగే మొరుగుతూ ఉంటాయి. ఎవరూ ఎవరికీ సహాయం చేసేరకం కాదు. ఆ జాతి అలాంటిది' అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అయితే ఇందులో ఆమె ఎవరినీ ఉద్దేశించనప్పటికీ ఇది గాయిత్రి రఘురాంను ఉద్దేశించి ట్వీట్ అంటూ ప్రచారం మొదలైంది.

    ఘాటుగా రియాక్ట్ అయిన గాయిత్రి

    గాయిత్రి రఘురాం సైతం ఖుష్భూ పేరు ప్రస్తావించకుండా ఘాటుగా రిప్లై ఇచ్చారు. మీరు శాంతిని కోరుకుంటే మతపరమైన ద్వేషాన్ని వ్యాప్తి చేయడాన్ని ఆపండి. ఆ పనికి పాల్పడింది పలానా మతానికి చెందిన వారే అనడానికి రుజువులు లేవు. కుక్కలు అని సంభోధించాల్సిన అవసరం ఏమిటి? ఎవరు ఎవరిని అగౌరవ పరుస్తున్నారు. ఇలాంటి వారిని నేను గౌరవించను... అంటూ గాయిత్రి రఘురాం ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    More KHUSHBU News

    English summary
    Actress and Congress spokesperson Khushbu and dance master Gayathri Raguram got into a verbal brawl on Twitter. Khushbu initially expressed her opinion on the subject. Quoting the video, the actress posted, “This is just beginning. Yet again..” Gayathri Raguram, in response, When u try to make peace and say stop spreading religious hate. Lynching is happening wether ur Muslim Hindu or Christian. Those behind camera r no proof. & this Woman calls names desperate, mental disorder, dog for what? Who is disrespecting who? Certainly I don’t respect her.
    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue