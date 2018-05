 »   » రూ. 233.64 కోట్ల అంచనా..... సంపూర్ణేష్ బాబు సంచలనం!

English summary

Kobbari Matta movie star Sampoornesh Babu birthday poster released. Kobbari Matta film directed by Rupak Ronaldson. It stars Burning Star - Sampoornesh Babu where he will be portrayed in the roles of three generations- Paparayudu, Pedarayudu, and Android. Steven Shankar (Hrudaya Kaleyam’s director) has written Story, Dialogues and Screenplay for Kobbari Matta.