      మా ప్రాధాన్యత మాత్రం అదే.. నిశ్శబ్దంపై కోన క్లారిటీ

      అనుష్క శెట్టి నిశ్శబ్దం చిత్రం చుట్టూ నిరంతరం సమస్యల ఉచ్చు బిగుస్తోంది. లాక్‌డౌన్‌కు ముందు రిలీజ్ విషయంలో జాప్యం జరుగుతూ వచ్చింది. ఎట్టకేలకు ఏప్రిల్ 2న రిలీజ్ చేస్తామనగా.. కరోనా ప్రభావంతో థియేటర్స్ మూతపడ్డాయి. దీంతో నిశ్శబ్దం సైలెంట్‌గానే ఉండిపోయింది. అయితే గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా నిశ్శబ్దంపై వస్తోన్న వార్తలు చిత్రయూనిట్‌కు కునుకులేకుండా చేస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఓటీటీలో రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నారని, అందుకు గానూ ఓ డీల్ కూడా ఫిక్స్ అయిందనే రూమర్స్ వస్తూనే ఉన్నాయి.

      నిశ్శబ్దం అన్ని భాషలకు సంబంధించిన హక్కుల బిజినెస్ రూ.26 కోట్ల మేర జరిగిందని వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. అయితే వీటిపై రెండు మూడు రోజుల క్రితం ఘాటుగా స్పందించాడు కోన వెంకట్. నిశ్శబ్దంపై వస్తోన్న రూమర్స్‌పై పరోక్షంగా స్పందిస్తూ...'ఎన్నో కష్టాలను, బాధలను ఓర్చుకుని ఎంతో ప్యాషన్‌తో మేము ఈ సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీకి వచ్చాము.. థియేటర్స్‌లో ప్రేక్షకుల రియాక్షనే మాకు స్ఫూర్తి, ఆక్సీజన్.. వాటితో ఏది సరితూగదు.. సినిమా అంటే కేవలం సినిమా హాల్స్‌లోనే చూడాలి అంతే.. అదే మా ప్రాధాన్యత కూడా'అని చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు.

      కోన వెంకట్ అలా పరోక్షంగా స్పందించినా రూమర్స్ మాత్రం ఆగలేదు. దీంతో నేరుగా రంగంలోకి దిగాడు. ఈ మేరకు ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. నిశ్శబ్దం విడుదలపై అనేక ఊహాగానాలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయని, థియేటర్లలో రిలీజ్ చేయడమే తమ మొదటి ప్రాధాన్యత అని స్పష్టం చేశాడు. అయితే పరిస్థితులు సుదీర్ఘకాలం పాటు అనుకూలించకపోయినప్పుడే 'ఓటీటీ'ని ప్రత్యామ్నాయంగా భావిస్తామని, కానీ అంతా మంచే జరుగుతుందని ఆశిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిపాడు. ఓటీటీ వైపు ప్రయత్నాలు జరుగుతున్నా.. తమ ప్రాధాన్యత మాత్రం థియేటర్లలో ప్రదర్శించడమేనని చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు.

      English summary
      Kona Venkat Says That Nishabdham Team Priority Is Only Theaters. He Says That Lot of speculations r being made on the release of our film NISHABDHAM in the media.We would like to clarify that “Theatrical release is our top PRIORITY.If the situation isn’t favourable for a long time then our alternate would be to release on OTT platform”. Hope for the best
      Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 20:56 [IST]
