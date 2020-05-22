మా ప్రాధాన్యత మాత్రం అదే.. నిశ్శబ్దంపై కోన క్లారిటీ

kona venkat anushka shetty nishabdham amazon prime video ott tollywood కోన వెంకట్ అనుష్క శెట్టి నిశ్శబ్దం అమెజాన్ ప్రైమ్ వీడియో ఓటీటీ టాలీవుడ్
English summary
Kona Venkat Says That Nishabdham Team Priority Is Only Theaters. He Says That Lot of speculations r being made on the release of our film NISHABDHAM in the media.We would like to clarify that “Theatrical release is our top PRIORITY.If the situation isn’t favourable for a long time then our alternate would be to release on OTT platform”. Hope for the best
Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 20:56 [IST]