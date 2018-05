 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్ కొత్త లుక్ కోసం ఆగలేకపోతున్నాడట.. రాజమౌళి సినిమాకు మళ్ళీ!

Well that’s a wrap for me Hyderabad! It’s been truly inspiring working with @tarak9999, very proud to say we over achieved our expectations due to Taraks un-relentless work ethic, I cannot wait for you all to see his new look when it’s revealed!



See you all again soon #RRR 🎥🎬 — Lloyd Stevens (@lloydstevenspt) May 1, 2018