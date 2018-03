 »   » ముగిసిన ‘మహానటి’ షూటింగ్: కీర్తి సురేష్ ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్, కంటతడి!

An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres😊🙏#MahanatiOnMay9th @nadigaiyar_offl pic.twitter.com/YtJueraq6s