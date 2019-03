ఆయన నేషనల్ హీరో, ఈ మూవీ చేయడం గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నా: మహేష్ బాబు

English summary

"I am not an active producer. Our production house GMB Entertainment is managed by a very efficient team. Having said that, let me say I love cinema and all forms of it. Some stories need to be told and not all can have me in them.It would have been an honour to do so. "Major" is a biopic based on our national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan and actor Adivi Sesh has been travelling with his story for a long time, and he fits the bill completely. I am looking forward to seeing Adivi in the film." Mahesh Babu said.