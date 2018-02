English summary

Bharat Anu nenu, Naa peru surya movie producer come to an understand to avoid release confussion. As per their understanding, Mahesh Babu's Bharat Anu nenu set to release on April 20. Allu Arjun's Naa peru surya to be release on May 4th. Nagababu, KL Narayana, Dil Raju, Bunny Vasu are attended the meeting and decided the release dates.