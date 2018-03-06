English summary

The Bharat Ane Nenu team has a surprise for all its fans. The vision of Bharat released on March 6th at 6pm. Mahesh Babu has effortlessly stepped into the role of a Chief Minister He finally reveals his vision for the country thru the vision of Bharat. The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu have been creative about their announcement. It started with Mahesh Babu taking ‘his first oath’ and now it is about his ‘vision for Bharat’.The movie is touted to be a political thriller.