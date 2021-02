గుండె తరుక్కుపోతున్నది.. హ్యాట్సాఫ్ సోల్జర్స్.. ఉత్తరాఖండ్ ప్రమాదంపై మహేష్, సమంత, రవితేజ్ ట్వీట్స్

English summary

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Hansika tweeted and condoles the victim. Mahesh Babu tweeted that My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. A big salute to the ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations.