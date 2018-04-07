 »   » వాళ్లను చూస్తే చాలా వయలెంట్‌గా ఉంటారు.. కానీ బాగా సున్నితం.. మహేష్ బాబు

భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ పేరుతో హైదరాబాద్ ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో నిర్వహించిన భరత్ అనే నేను ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్ గ్రాండ్ సక్సెస్ అయింది. ఈ వేడుకకు ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ బాబు, ఎన్టీఆర్ అభిమానులు భారీగా తరలివచ్చారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా మారారు. ఈ వేడుకలో ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ బాబు చాలా ఉద్వేగంగా మాట్లాడారు.

ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ బాబు మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఫైటర్లు రామ్ లక్ష్మణ్ చూస్తే చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంటుంది. బయట నుంచి చూస్తే చాలా వయలెంట్‌గా ఉంటారు. కానీ లోపల మాత్రం చాలా సున్నితంగా ఉంటారు. వాళ్లు పొద్దున లేస్తారు. యోగా చేస్తారు. సింగిల్ బేటాతో ఫైటర్లను తిప్పికొట్టేస్తుంటారు. వాళ్లతో చాలా సినిమాలు పనిచేశాను కానీ వాళ్లిద్దరిలో రామ్ ఎవరో, లక్ష్మణ్ ఎవరో తెలియదు అని అన్నారు. ప్రిన్స్ మాటలకు రామ్, లక్ష్మణ్ ఇద్దరూ సంబరపడి పోయారు.


Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is set to release on April 20 and it marks the debut actor Kiara Advani. Region-wise distributors are busy allocating shows and screens for the highly anticipated film, directed by Koratala Siva, who has teamed up with Mahesh for the second time after Srimanthudu.
