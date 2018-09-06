తెలుగు
 భారీగా మహేష్, సుకుమార్ మూవీ.. కళ్లు చెదిరే బడ్జెట్‌తో మైత్రీ!

భారీగా మహేష్, సుకుమార్ మూవీ.. కళ్లు చెదిరే బడ్జెట్‌తో మైత్రీ!

    రంగస్థలం బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్‌లో దర్శకుడు సుకుమార్, భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రంతో ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు మంచి జోష్‌లో ఉన్నారు. వారిద్దరి కలయికలో సినిమా అంటే భారీ అంచనాలు ఉంటాయి. ఇప్పుడు మహేష్ కెరీర్‌లో 26వ సినిమాకు సుకుమార్ డైరెక్టర్ కావడం సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది. ఈ సినిమాను ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా తీర్చిదిద్దేందుకు మైత్రీ మూవీస్ కసరత్తు చేస్తున్నది. ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఓ వార్త మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ చేస్తున్నది. అదేమిటంటే..

    150 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో

    150 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో

    మహేష్ బాబు, సుకుమార్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చే చిత్రం అభిమానులు, ప్రేక్షకుల అంచనాలకు ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గకుండా మైత్రీ మూవీస్ చర్యలు తీసుకొంటున్నది. దాదాపు రూ150 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో తెరకెక్కించేందుకు ప్లాన్ రెడీ అయిందనేది తాజా సమాచారం.

    మహేష్ ఇమేజ్‌కు తగినట్టుగా

    మహేష్ ఇమేజ్‌కు తగినట్టుగా

    అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతులైన సాంకేతిక నిపుణులను రంగంలోకి దించుతున్నది. దాంతో బడ్జెట్ అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోయాయట. ఈ సినిమా నటీనటుల వివరాలు, టైటిల్‌ను త్వరలో ప్రకటించే అవకాశం ఉంది. మహేష్ ఇమేజ్‌కు తగిన విధంగా కథను రూపొందించనట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.

    మహర్షితో బిజీగా ప్రిన్స్

    మహర్షితో బిజీగా ప్రిన్స్

    నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజు, దర్శకుడు వంశీ పైడిపల్లి కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న మహర్షి చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌లో ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఇది మహేష్ కెరీర్‌లో 25వ చిత్రం. ఈ చిత్రంలో పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది.

    మహర్షి తర్వాత మహేష్26

    మహర్షి తర్వాత మహేష్26

    మహర్షి సినిమా పూర్తి కాగానే మహేష్, సుకుమార్ సినిమా ప్రారంభమయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది. ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనుల్లో సుకుమార్ బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. గతంలో మహేష్, సుకుమార్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన 1 నేనొక్కడినే చిత్రం అంతగా ప్రజాదరణ పొందలేకపోయిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with director Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame. According to the latest buzz, the film is set to be made on a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore by Mythri Movie Makers.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
