 »   » కోనకు కత్తి ప్రశ్న?: అన్ని మూసుకోమని ఆది కౌంటర్.. ఇక సద్దుమణగదా?

On channels I metioned about promise to be silent till 15th. I refused to comment on the abusive song made on me and the melecious attempt against my family. OU-JAC stood-up for my rights. If that is not considered SILENCE from my end, where was the silence from PK fans?!?

