 »   » పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కోసం కథ రాశా, ఈ ఒక్కటీ చేయమనండి: మహేష్ సోదరి మంజుల కామెంట్స్!

English summary

"After my father and brother, Pawankalyan garu is someone who always followed his heart. There is something that is genuine about him. Yes, I had a story for him Sandeep was right" she revealed. "I know he is not doing movies anymore. But if he listens to the script, he will not turn it down. He will love it. I would feel happy that he can happily go to politics, after doing this movie" Manjula Ghattamaneni said.