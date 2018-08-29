తెలుగు
హరికృష్ణ గురించి చిరంజీవి ఎమోషనల్ వర్డ్స్... కొడుకుతో కలసి పరామర్శ!

    రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో మరణించిన ప్రముఖ నటుడు, మాజీ రాజ్యసభ సభ్యుడు నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ మరణంతో తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయింది. ఆయన చివరి చూపు కోసం పలువురు ప్రముఖులు మెహదీపట్నంలోని నివాసానికి చేరుకుంటున్నారు. 'సైరా' షూటింగులో ఉన్న మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ఈ విషాద సంఘటన గురించి తెలిసి వెంటనే హరికృష్ణ కుటుంబాన్ని పరామర్శించేందుకు వచ్చారు. ఆయనతో పాటు తనయుడు రామ్ చరణ్ కూడా ఉన్నారు.

    ఇది చాలా దుర్దినం

    ఇది చాలా దుర్దినం

    హరికృష్ణ నివాసరం వద్ద చిరంజీవి మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ... ఇది చాలా దుర్దినం. ఇలా జరుగడం మన దురదృష్టం. మిత్రుడు... ఎంతో ఆప్యాయంగా పలకరించే నా సోదర సమానుడు నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ ఇలా అకాల మరణం చెందడం బాధకు గురి చేసింది. మేమంతా దిగ్బ్రాంతికి గురయ్యాం. మనసు కలిచి వేసిన సంఘటన ఇది అన్నారు.

    జోకులు వేసి నవ్వించేవారు

    జోకులు వేసి నవ్వించేవారు

    ఎప్పుడు కనిపించినా ఎంతో ప్రేమగా, ఆప్యాయతతో మాట్లాడుతుంటారు. కలిసిన కాసేపు సరదాగా జోకులు వేస్తూ నవ్వించే హరికృష్ణగారు ఈ రోజున మమ్మల్ని ఇలా శోకంలో ముంచేసి వెళ్లిపోతారని ఊహించలేదు అని చిరంజీవి అన్నారు.

    వారి కుటుంబానికి మనోస్థైర్యం ఇవ్వాలి

    వారి కుటుంబానికి మనోస్థైర్యం ఇవ్వాలి

    ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని, వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు మానిసిక స్థైర్యం ఆ దేవుడు ప్రసాదించాలని మనస్పూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను... అని చిరంజీవి అన్నారు.

    నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ

    నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ

    హరికృష్ణ కారు ప్రమాదానికి గురికావడానికి కారణం అతి వేగమే అని పోలీసులు తేల్చారు. ప్రమాద సమయంలో కారు 160 కిలోమీటర్ల వేగంతో వెళుతోందని చెప్పారు. సీటు బెల్టు పెట్టుకుని ఉంటే... ప్రమాద తీవ్రత తగ్గేదని అన్నారు. ఓ వివాహానికి హాజరయ్యేందుకు హైదరాబాదు నుంచి నెల్లూరుకు వెళ్తున్న సమయంలో ఈ ప్రమాదం సంభవించింది. హరికృష్ణ తలకు, శరీరానికి తీవ్ర గాయాలయ్యాయి. నార్కట్ పల్లిలోని కామినేని ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ మరణించారు. ఆయన భౌతిక కాయాన్ని మెహదీపట్నంలోని నివాసానికి తరలించారు. గురువారం హైదరాబాద్ జూబ్లీహిల్స్ లోని మహాప్రస్తానం స్మశానవాటికలో అంత్యక్రియలు జరుగనున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Mega Star Chiranjeevi Emotional Words About Nandamuri Harikrishna. "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri. Harikrishna garu in a tragic accident. My thoughts go out to the family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace." Chiranjeevi said. Nandamuri Harikrishna, actor and politician, passed away on Wednesday morning in a tragic car accident. The accident happened on the Annaparthi road near Narketpally in Telangana's Nalgonda district. He was 61.
