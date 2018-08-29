 »  హరికృష్ణ గురించి చిరంజీవి ఎమోషనల్ వర్డ్స్... కొడుకుతో కలసి పరామర్శ!

English summary

Mega Star Chiranjeevi Emotional Words About Nandamuri Harikrishna. "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri. Harikrishna garu in a tragic accident. My thoughts go out to the family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace." Chiranjeevi said. Nandamuri Harikrishna, actor and politician, passed away on Wednesday morning in a tragic car accident. The accident happened on the Annaparthi road near Narketpally in Telangana's Nalgonda district. He was 61.