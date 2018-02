 »   » హనుమంతరావు మృతిపై చిరంజీవి ఉద్వేగం.. భోరుమని విలపించిన కవిత..

English summary

Popular Telugu cinema comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao passed away in the wee hours of Monday in Hyderabad. He was 61. Hanumantha Rao was ailing for some time with kidney problem and passed away at his home at 3 a.m., according to family sources. He is survived by a son. His wife predeceased him. In this sorrow moments, Megastar Chiranjeevi condoles to Hanumantha Rao death.