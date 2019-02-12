తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    రజనీకాంత్ కూతురు వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్: భార్యతో కలిసి హాజరైన ముఖేష్ అంబానీ

    By
    |

    సూపర్ స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ కూతరు సౌందర్య వివాహం అపెక్స్ లాబోరేటరీస్ డైరెక్టర్ విశాగన్‌తో ఫిబ్రవరి 11 వైభవంగా జరిగింది. చెన్నైలోని లీలా ప్యాలెస్ వేదికగా జరిగిన ఈ పెళ్లి వేడుకకు సినీ రాజకీయ రంగాలకు చెందిన ప్రముఖులు హాజరయ్యారు.

    పెళ్లి అనంతరం గ్రాండ్ వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ నిర్వహించారు. కొత్త దంపతులను ఆశీర్వదించడానికి పలువురు పారిశ్రామిక వేత్తలు హాజరయ్యారు. ముంబై నుంచి భారత కుబేరుడు, రిలయన్స్ గ్రూఫ్ అధినేత ముఖేష్ అంబానీ తన భార్య నీతా అంబానీతో కలిసి రావడం విశేషం.

    Mukesh Ambani at Soundarya Rajinikanths wedding reception

    నెల రోజుల క్రితం ముఖేష్ అంబానీ ఇంట్లో జరిగిన ఆయన కూతురు ఇషా అంబానీ-ఆనంద్ పిరమాల్ పెళ్లి వేడుకకు రజనీకాంత్ తన భార్యతో కలిసి అటెండ్ అయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ముఖేష్ అంబానీ దంపతులతో పాటు బాలీవుడ్ నటి కాజోల్ కూడా ఈ వేడుకలో పాల్గొన్నారు.

    Mukesh Ambani at Soundarya Rajinikanths wedding reception

    సౌందర్య దర్శకురాలిగా తన కెరీర్ కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. విశాగన్ గతేడాది 'వంజగర్ ఉలగమ్' అనే సినిమాతో నటుడిగా కెరీర్ ప్రారంభించాడు. ఇద్దరికీ ఇది రెండో వివాహమే కావడం గమనార్హం. సౌందర్య మొదటి వివాహం అశ్విన్ రామ్ కుమార్‌తో 2010 జరిగింది. 2016లో వీడిపోయారు. వీరికి వేద్ కృష్ణ అనే బాబు కూడా ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Mukesh Ambani attend Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding reception with his wife Nitu Ambani. Besides, actress Kajol, who had starred as the antagonist in Soundarya's last directorial venture Velaiyilla Pattadhari 2 had also graced the occasion.
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue