ఓ శకం ముగిసినట్టుంది.. ఆ రోజులు ఇంకా గుర్తున్నాయి.. నిహారిక పెళ్లిపై నాగబాబు ఎమోషనల్

English summary

It looks like the end of an Era.... Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7.... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli..