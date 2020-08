జగపతిబాబు గారు ఆఖరికి ఇల్లు కూడా అమ్మేశారు.. అప్పుడే మేము క్లోజ్ అయ్యాం: నగ్నం బ్యూటీ

English summary

Although Jagapathibabu is the son of a producer who has made a name for himself as a family hero, he has faced many difficulties in the years since he became a hero in cinema. He made many films in his own production with the support of his father. But those joys did not last long. In a recent interview given by Naked Beauty Sri Rapaka revealed some interesting things about Jagapathibabu. Also gave an explanation about the friendship between them.