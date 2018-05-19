 »   » సరికొత్త టెక్నాలజీతో నేల టికెట్టు.. 25న రిలీజ్!

English summary

The entertaining teaser of “Nela Ticket” released few weeks ago created quite a good buzz on social media. And the recently released trailer upped the expectations by showing an interesting blend of class and mass with an underlying message. The lyrics in the audio songs released few days ago hinted that the movie is not just a commercial action entertainer. And the trailer with sensible dialogues about relations and society proved that this is a complete package for all kinds of audience. It also looks like the makers have managed to catch the versatile ability of Ravi Teja to act in comedy, actions and emotional scenes. They used it to perfection in this movie. It seems there is more to this movie than that meets the eye.The movie rights are bought by Gateway Entertainments and movie is releasing in 4K resolution worldwide on 25th May. And a large scale release is planned in USA.