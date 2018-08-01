 »   » బాలీవుడ్ నుంచి బాలకృష్ణకు భారీ ఆఫర్.. 150 కోట్లపై కన్నేసిన ‘ఎన్టీఆర్’!

English summary

The NTR biopic is the next big thing Tollywood is excited about. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Before the film could go on floors, the NTR biopic underwent a lot of changes. According to the latest report, the film is being made on a staggering budget of Rs 50 crore. If the reports are believed to be true, NTR biopic is the most expensive movie in Balayya's career. This movie got fancy pre release offer from bollywood offer