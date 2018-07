 »   » కాబోయో భర్తతో రేణు దేశాయ్.. అకీరా తీసిన ఫోటో.. మళ్ళీ అదే తంతు!

. Patiently, you picked up the scattered pieces A thousand piece jigsaw puzzle of sorrow Each piece, a testament to the pain endured Your gentle demeanour soothing tones, healing jagged edges Mending broken emotions a salve to my scarred soul... And now, nothing matters For, I have you... . . . . . . . . . . . 📸 - Akira

