 »   » ‘పద్మావత్’ చిచ్చు: థియేటర్లను ధ్వంసం చేస్తున్న ఆందోళన కారులు!

Karni Sena, the fringe group that has been at the forefront of protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Padmavaat, has refused to back down after the Supreme Court told states that they could not ban the movie on grounds of risk to public order. Karni Sena leader, Lokendra Singh, asked social organisations across the country to make sure the movie is not shown in cinema halls.