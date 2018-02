 »   » అంతా షాక్: ఆ ఇద్దరు హీరోలు ఒకరిపై ఒకరు బహిరంగ విమర్శలు!

English summary

Shahid Kapoor has never shied away from taking risks, be it opting for intense roles or doing multi-starrer projects, and the actor says what defines his success story are the "smart choices" he made over the years. In the past, Shahid has worked in multi-starrers such as "Udta Punjab", "Rangoon" and most recently "Padmaavat" alongside Ranveer Singh. There is a perception in the film industry that two male stars find it difficult to work together owing to their big egos.