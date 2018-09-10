తెలుగు
 »   » మళ్లీ తెరపైకి పవర్‌స్టార్.. పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ను ఒప్పించిన డైరెక్టర్!

మళ్లీ తెరపైకి పవర్‌స్టార్.. పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ను ఒప్పించిన డైరెక్టర్!

By
    అజ్ఞాత‌వాసి భారీ ఫ్లాప్ తర్వాత పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ముఖానికి రంగేసుకొన్న దాఖలాలు లేవు. ఇక ఇప్పట్లో సినిమాల్లో నటించను.. రాజకీయ రంగంపైనే దృష్టిపెడుతానని స్పష్టం చేశారు. పవన్ చెప్పిన మాట ప్రకారం జనసేన పార్టీని ప్రజల్లోకి తీసుకెళ్తున్నారు. రాష్ట్రమంతటా పర్యటిస్తూ ప్రజల సాధకబాధకాలు తెలుసుకొంటున్నారు. అయితే తాజాగా పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఓ సినిమాలో నటించనున్నారనే వార్త ఫిలింనగర్‌లో చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నది. అదేమిటంటే..

    మేనల్లుడి చిత్రంలో పవన్ కల్యాణ్

    మేనల్లుడి చిత్రంలో పవన్ కల్యాణ్

    సాయిధరమ్ తేజ్ తమ్ముడు వైష్ణవ్ తేజ్ త్వరలో సినీ రంగ ప్రవేశం చేయబోతున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. తన సినీ ప్రవేశం కోసం నటన, తదితర విభాగాల్లో శిక్షణ తీసుకొంటున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రానికి గోపాల గోపాల, కాటమరాయుడు చిత్రాలను రూపొందించిన డాలీ (కిషోర్ కుమార్ పార్దసాని) దర్శకుడిగా వ్యవహరించనున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    డాలీ కోరిక మేరకు

    డాలీ కోరిక మేరకు

    గోపాల గోపాల, కాటమరాయుడు చిత్రాల నిర్మాణ సమయంలో డాలీ, పవన్ కల్యాణ్ మధ్య మంచి రిలేషన్స్ ఏర్పడ్డాయి. మేనల్లుడితో రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో ఓ కీలక పాత్రలో నటించమని డాలీ చేసిన రిక్వెస్ట్‌కు పవర్ స్టార్ ఓకే అన్నట్టు వార్తలు వినపడుతున్నాయి.

    గెస్ట్ రోల్‌లో పవన్ కల్యాణ్

    గెస్ట్ రోల్‌లో పవన్ కల్యాణ్

    మేనల్లుడి కోసం కీలకమైన, అతిథి పాత్రను చేయడానికి సిద్ధపడినట్టు పవన్ సన్నిహితులు పేర్కొంటున్నారు. త్వరలోనే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సెట్స్‌పైకి తీసుకెళ్లేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారట. అయితే ఈ వార్తలో నిజమెంత ఉందో తెలియదు కానీ.. వినడానికి మాత్రం అభిమానులకు పండుగలాంటి వార్తగా మారింది.

    ఆ సినిమాలను వదిలేసి

    ఆ సినిమాలను వదిలేసి

    అజ్ఞాత‌వాసి తర్వాత పవన్ కల్యాణ్ రెండు చిత్రాలు చేయనున్నట్టు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. మైత్రీ మూవీస్ బ్యానర్‌, నిర్మాత ఏఎం రత్నం బ్యానర్లో సినిమాలు చేయాల్సి ఉండేది. కానీ రాజకీయపరమైన నిర్ణయం కారణంగా వాటి నుంచి తప్పుకొన్నట్టు తెలిసింది. అయితే మైత్రీ మూవీస్ వారికి కమిట్ మెంట్ ఇవ్వడం కొంత గందరగోళానికి దారి తీసింది. అయితే తాజాగా డాలీ సినిమాలో నటిస్తాడా అనేది పెద్ద ప్రశ్నగా మారింది.

    పవన్ కల్యాణ్

    English summary
    Power star Pawan Kalyan is busy with AP Politics. He is taking his Janasena Party into public and getting ready to fight in coming elections. But, Reports suggest that Pawan has okayed for Director Dolly movie, Which is introducing Powerstar nephew Vishnav Tej.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

