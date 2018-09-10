Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Power star Pawan Kalyan is busy with AP Politics. He is taking his Janasena Party into public and getting ready to fight in coming elections. But, Reports suggest that Pawan has okayed for Director Dolly movie, Which is introducing Powerstar nephew Vishnav Tej.
