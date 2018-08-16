తెలుగు
 »   » ఆయనకు జాతి రుణపడి ఉంది: వాజ్‌పేయి మరణంపై పవన్ కళ్యాణ్

ఆయనకు జాతి రుణపడి ఉంది: వాజ్‌పేయి మరణంపై పవన్ కళ్యాణ్

    మాజీ ప్రధాని అటల్ బిహారీ వాజ్‌పేయి మరణంపై సినీ నటుడు, జనసేన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షుడు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ స్పందించారు. ఆయన మరణం భారత దేశానికి తీరని లోటు అన్నారు. ఆయన ఇక మన మధ్య లేరు అనే విషయం జీర్ణించుకోవడం సాధ్యం కాని విషయం అన్నారు.

    వాజ్‌పేయి ఒక వ్యక్తి కాదు.. శక్తిగా పేర్కొన్న పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ మన దేశానికి ఆయన సాధించిన పెట్టిన విషయాలు సర్వదా కీర్తించదగినవి అన్నారు. విలువలతో కూడిన ఆయన రాజకీయం ఈ నాటి రాజకీయ నాయకులకు సర్వదా ఆచరణీయమన్నారు. నిస్వార్థ రాజకీయానికి నిలువెత్తు సాక్ష్యం ఆయన. వాజ్‌పేయి రాజకీయ జీవిత ప్రయాణంలో కాంతులీనే కోణాలు ఎన్నో.. మేలి మలుపులు మరెన్నో. బహు భాషా కోవిదుడైన ఆయన ప్రసంగాలు రాజనీతి మేళవింపుగా, ఎంత సేపు విన్నా వినాలనిపించేవిగా ఉంటాయన్నారు.

    భారత దేశాన్ని అణుశక్తిగా ఆవిష్కరించడానికి ఆయన చూపిన వజ్ర సంకల్పం, దేశ రక్షణకు కవచంగా మారింది. శత్రువులు మనవైపు కన్నెత్తి చూడటానికి భయపడేలా చేసింది. ఆయన హయాంలో మన దేశం అన్ని రంగాల్లో అభివృద్ధి దిశగా పరుగులు పెట్టిందన్నారు. ఒక్క మాటలో చెప్పాలంటే ఆయన భారత మాత ముద్దు బిడ్డగా పుట్టడం మన జాతి అదృష్టం. ఈ పుణ్యభూమికి ప్రధాన మంత్రిగా సేవలు అందించడం మన భాగ్యం. ఆయనకు భారత జాతి ఎంతో రుణపడి ఉంది. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను అని పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ శ్రద్ధాంజలి ఘటించారు.

    English summary
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, Pawan Kalyan tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16 at 5.05pm. Many of the politicians, celebrities are condolences for his soul rest in peace.
