English summary

Actress Poonam Kaur Lal indirectly targets critic Mahesh Kathi. She posted serial tweets attacking Mahesh and made comments on body shaming. Her tweets make Pawan Fans happy. But Kathi made serious allegations on Poonam Kaur while talking to A popular Television. In this juncture, Kathi Mahesh shoots Poonam Kaur a six questions. In this events, Poonam's brother Shyam Singh warned Kathi and said that he wil file defamation case.