గోపీకృష్ణ మూవీస్ అధినేత, రెబల్ స్టార్ కృష్ణంరాజు తమ్ముడు, యంగ్ రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ తండ్రి... యువి సూర్యనారాయణ రాజు జయంతి నేడు. ఆయన పూర్తి పేరు ఉప్పలపాటి వెంకట సూర్యనారాయణ రాజు. ఒకప్పుడు తెలుగులో పలు అపురూప చిత్రాలు నిర్మించిన అగ్రనిర్మాతల్లో ఒకరు.
గోపీకృష్ణ మూవీస్ బేనర్ స్థాపించిన సూర్యనారాయణ రాజు... ఎక్కువగా తన సోదరుడు కృష్ణంరాజుతో సినిమాలు చేశారు. 1974లో కృష్ణవేణి సినిమాతో నిర్మాతగా కెరీర్ ప్రారంభించిన ఆయన భక్త కన్నప్ప, అమరదీపం, బొబ్బిలి బ్రహ్మన్న, తాండ్ర పాపారాయుడు వంటి హిట్ చిత్రాలు నిర్మించారు.
కేవలం తెలుగులో మాత్రమే కాదు.. హిందీలో దిలీప్ కుమార్, జితేంత్ర ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో 'ధర్మ్ అధికారి' చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. 2010లో వచ్చిన ప్రభాస్ హిట్ మూవీ 'బిల్లా' కూడా గోపీకృష్ణ మూవీస్ బేనర్లో రూపొందిన చిత్రమే. 2010 ఫిబ్రవరి 12న యువి సూర్యనారాయణ రాజు అనారోగ్యంతో మరణించారు.
సూర్యనారాయణ రాజు ఇప్పుడు ఉండి ఉంటే... తన వారసుడు ప్రభాస్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ స్థాయిలో గుర్తింపు పొందిన హీరోగా ఎదిగిన వైనం, బాహుబలి లాంటి భారీ చిత్రం చూసి ఎంతో ఆనందపడి ఉండేవారు.
Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju birth anniversary today. He was a famous Telugu producer. He is the younger brother of Krishnam Raju and father of Prabhas.] His movie banner is Gopi Krishna Movies and he is the producer of Bhakta Kannappa.
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
