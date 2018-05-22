 »   » సాహోలో శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ గురించి.. నోరుజారిన ప్రభాస్!

సాహోలో శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ గురించి.. నోరుజారిన ప్రభాస్!

Posted By:
బాహుబలి చిత్రం తర్వాత ప్రభాస్ నటిస్తున్న సాహో చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొంటున్నాయి. దుబాయ్‌లో జరుగుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన సెట్స్, ఫైట్స్ ఇతర సన్నివేశాలకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి. ఇటీవల ప్రభాస్ దుబాయ్‌లో మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. సాహో గురించిన అనేక విషయాలను పంచుకొన్నారు.

సాహోలో శ్రద్ధాకపూర్

సాహోలో శ్రద్ధాకపూర్‌ది చాలా కీలకమైన పాత్ర. ఆమె పాత్ర చుట్టే సినిమా తిరుగుతుంది. శ్రద్ధా పాత్ర చుట్టే మిగితా పాత్రలు అల్లుకుంటాయి. ఆ పాత్రలో శ్రద్దా నటన అద్భుతంగా వస్తున్నది అని ప్రభాస్ వెల్లడించారు.

అనుష్కశెట్టి స్థానంలో

సాహో చిత్రం ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్ నటి శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ తెలుగులోకి అడుగుపెడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ పాత్ర కోసం అనుష్క శెట్టిని పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకొన్నారు. కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల ఈ సినిమాను నుంచి అనుష్కను తప్పించారు. ఆ తర్వాత దిశా పటానీ, దీపికా పదుకొన్ లాంటి పేర్లు వినిపించాయి. కానీ శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లోకి అనూహ్యంగా దూసుకొచ్చారు.

విలన్‌గా నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్

సుజిత్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందుతున్న సాహోలో చిత్రంలో భారీగా బాలీవుడ్ నటులు నటిస్తున్నారు. నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్ విలన్‌గా కనిపిస్తున్నారు. ఇక మందిరా బేడి, జాకీ ష్రాఫ్ తదితరులు కూడా కీలక పాత్రలను పోషించడం గమనార్హం.

అబుదాబీలో భారీ యాక్షన్ సీన్లు

సాహో చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలను దుబాయ్, అబుదాబి ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల చిత్రీకరించిన సన్నివేశాల్లో ప్రభాస్ ఏకంగా 37 కార్లను ధ్వంసం చేయడం సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

ప్రభాస్‌

English summary
Prabhas's Saaho is the next big thing in Telugu film industry, Starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Saaho is being filmed in Abu Dhabi. Prabhas has crashed 37 real cars for a fight sequence in the film. Prabhas said "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in different ways. Each character doesn't just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play."
Story first published: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 20:32 [IST]
