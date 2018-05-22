 »   » సాహోలో శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ గురించి.. నోరుజారిన ప్రభాస్!

English summary

Prabhas's Saaho is the next big thing in Telugu film industry, Starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Saaho is being filmed in Abu Dhabi. Prabhas has crashed 37 real cars for a fight sequence in the film. Prabhas said "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in different ways. Each character doesn't just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play."