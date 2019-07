ప్రెగ్నెంట్ హీరోయిన్ అండర్ వాటర్ బికినీ ఫోటో షూట్, ఆశ్చర్య పరిచే భంగిమల్లో...

View this post on Instagram

I can now smile at our Ladoos pics from 2015 but then it was a whole different story. It broke my heart to not recognise myself and I didn’t have faith I could get back to being fit again . #momtobeagain better prepared this time ! We are all #imperfectlyperfect 🌟❤️. . . #preggo #pregnant #pregnancy #momtobe #throwback #flashback #fitness #beforeandafter #postpartum #myson #baby #actor #india #mom #mother #socialforgood #keepingitreal