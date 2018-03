English summary

Priya Prakash Varrier recently appeared in a Malayalam reality show where she performed Azhalinte Azhangalil from the film Ayalum Njanum Thammil. People are surprised to see Priya's singing skills and they have welcomed her yet again with open arms. The actress has taken formal training in music and is perfect with her pitch as well. After her Dubsmash videos, her singing videos have gained popularity and are doing the rounds on social media.