 »   » ఎఫెక్ట్ అయ్యేది నేనే, నిర్మాత కాదు: తేల్చి చెప్పిన సుకుమార్

English summary

"I don't like a story quickly, I spend most of time improving the scenes and script.. But I see that it won't hurt my producers. I want them to feel comfortable all the time and finish a film within an year. We started Rangasthalam last April and it is releasing on 30th March. So, it is me who is at loss, as I will make only fewer films but producers will not be at loss due to my working nature," said director Sukumar.