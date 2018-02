 »   » పూరి జగన్నాథ్ మొండిగా.. ఆ విషయంలో కమిట్ అయ్యాడట.. కొడుకు పరిస్థితే కష్టంగా..

English summary

Director Puri Jagannath is coming up with a new film titled 'Mehbooba' with his son, Akash Puri in the lead role. Puri Jagannath shared the first look teaser of the film today through social media and wrote, "A very special film to me #Mehbooba Check out the Teaser (sic)." It looks like a romantic film set in the backdrop of India - Pakistan border. But he is ready to release this movie in summer race, Which are already big movies hitting the screen.