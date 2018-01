English summary

After delivering Super Hits 'Ra Randoi Veduka Chuddam','Hello' in 2017, Annapurna Studios latest Production 'Rangula Ratnam' is getting ready to release for Sankranthi. Raj Tharun's, Chitra Shukla played as lead pair in this film Directed by SreeRanjani. Total shooting part has been completed. Film is currently in final stages of post-production work. After Super Hit 'Uyyala Jampala', Annapurna Studios joined again with Raj Tharun for this film, 'Rangula Ratnam' which is getting ready to hit the screens for this Sankranthi.