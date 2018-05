 »   » రాజమౌళికి జపాన్ నుంచి వచ్చిన గిఫ్ట్స్.. అంతా బాహుబలి మయం!

Its been a week since we came back home from Japan. Thanks to #Baahubali, we had a chance to visit many countries. But Japan became our most favourite. I can't ever forget the reception they gave us, and the love they showered on us and our film. Incredible. They sent me home with lots of gift packs. We just started unboxing one by one and it brought a wide smile on my face again. Every gift we got and every art made was so unique and amazing. Thanks for all your efforts, it really means a lot to us. I feel truly blessed. Didn't want to open #Prabhas, @Ranadaggubati’s gifts... We will unbox them once we all meet. :) Thank you so much #Japan... Loads of love.

