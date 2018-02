 »   » ‘జింతాత తా’ రాజమౌళి వద్దన్నారట, ఎందుకంటే....

English summary

The movie is Juvva which is currently a hot topic in social media. Though the expectations are less on it, the makers are confident that it will become a hit. Initially, the title Juvva was not finalized. But we all know how big of a hit, jinthaktha tha song from Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu became. So, the makers thought of keeping Jinthaktha tha as the title. Rajamouli stated that it is a funny word and the audience might get confused with such title.