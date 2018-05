 »   » కంటెంటులో దమ్ముండాలి, మన రేంజి పెరుగుతోంది: రామ్ చరణ్

English summary

Ram Charan’s own Telugu film Rangasthalam has managed to mint Rs 200 crore and beyond at the box office. “It is great to receive such numbers at the box office for a regional film because it is a sign that people are still interested to take out some time to go to the theatre and watch a film if the content is good. Having said that, I think all of our responsibility is not to get carried away by the achieved success… and rather start afresh. We tend to go by formula or repeat if we get success in one film. That is not how we can grow as storytellers. So I would rather try new things and experiment and attempt to make it work commercially as well,” he said.