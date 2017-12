 »   » ఆనందాన్ని వెతుక్కుంటూ....రామ్ చరణ్, ఉపాసన ఎక్కడికెళ్లారో తెలుసా?

Humbled by the love & affection from the children @ashrayakruti . Spread love & happiness this #holidayseason 😊 u’ll know very soon why Mr C is so attached to these differently abled children. #merrychristmas ☃️🎄 #happyholidays #ramcharan pic.twitter.com/HNWt5pANNg

English summary

"Humbled by the love & affection from the children ashrayakruti. Spread love & happiness this holiday season. You will know very soon why Mr C is so attached to these differently abled children." Upasana tweeted.