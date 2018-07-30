తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఒకరితో ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్.. మరొకరితో రొమాన్సా? రష్మికను బూతులు తిట్టిన నెటిజన్లు

ఒకరితో ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్.. మరొకరితో రొమాన్సా? రష్మికను బూతులు తిట్టిన నెటిజన్లు

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    చలో చిత్రంతో టాలీవుడ్‌లోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన ప్రస్తుతం విజయ్ దేవరకొండతో కలిసి గీతా గోవిందం సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నది. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ఓ రొమాంటిక్ పోస్టర్‌ను ఆమె తన సోషల్ మీడియా ఖాతాలో షేర్ చేసింది. ఆ పోస్టర్‌ను చూసిన నెటిజన్లు రష్మికకు చుక్కలు చూపించారు. అభ్యంతరకరమైన వ్యాఖ్యలతో దూషించారు. అయితే తనపై కామెంట్లు చేసిన వారికి రష్మిక గట్టిగా సమాధానం చెప్పింది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    విజయ్‌ వీపుపై రష్మిక

    విజయ్‌ వీపుపై రష్మిక

    కన్నడలో అందాల తారగా రాణిస్తున్న రష్మిక మందన్నకు హీరో రక్షిత్ షెట్టితో నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగింది. త్వరలోనే వీరి వివాహం జరుగనున్నది. పెళ్లికి ముందు ఆఫర్లు తెగ రావడంతో తెలుగులోకి అడుగుపెట్టి గీతా గోవిందంలో నటించింది. ఇటీవల తాను విజయ దేవరకొండ వీపుపై ఎక్కిన ఫోటోను రష్మిక షేర్ చేసింది.

    మరో హీరోతో రొమాన్సా?

    మరో హీరోతో రొమాన్సా?

    రష్మిక ఇటీవల షేర్ చేసిన పోస్టర్‌పై నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్ చేస్తూ ఒకరితో నిశ్చితార్థం చేసి మరో హీరోతో రొమాంటిక్ సన్నివేశాల్లో నటిస్తారా?, ఇంకా కొన్ని అభ్యంతరకరమైన కామెంట్లతో నెటిజన్లు దాడి చేశారు. మహిళల గౌరవాన్ని కించపరిచావనే విధంగా ట్రోల్ చేశారు.

    గట్టిగా బుద్ది చెప్పాను

    గట్టిగా బుద్ది చెప్పాను

    నెటిజన్ల కామెంట్‌పై రష్మిక స్పందిస్తూ.. కొందరు ఫేక్ అకౌంట్లను సృష్టించి నాపై దారుణమైన కామెంట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. కొందరికి గట్టిగా సమాధానం చెబితే క్షమాపణ చెప్పారు. మనుషులమని కొందరు తెలుసుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది అని అన్నారు.

    పెళ్లైన హీరోలు రొమాన్స్ చేస్తే

    పెళ్లైన హీరోలు రొమాన్స్ చేస్తే

    మగవాళ్ల ద్వంద ప్రమాణాలపై రష్మిక మందన్న ఫైర్ అయ్యారు. పెళ్లైనా హీరోయిన్ తెర మీద హీరోతో రొమాన్స్ చేస్తే తప్పు. వారికి గౌరవం ఇవ్వరు. అదే పెళ్లైన హీరో మరో హీరోయిన్‌తో స్క్రీన్‌పై రొమాన్స్ చేస్తే అది వారి దృష్టిలో తప్పుగా కనిపించదు అని రష్మిక అన్నారు.

    గీతా గోవిందం ఆగస్టు 15న

    గీతా గోవిందం ఆగస్టు 15న

    దర్శకుడు పరుశురాం దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన గీతా గోవిందం చిత్రం ఆగస్టు 15న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మధ్య కనిపించిన కెమిస్ట్రీ కేకపుట్టిస్తున్నది.

    రష్మిక మండన్న

    English summary
    Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her role in Kannada film Kirrak Party has worked with Vijay Deverekonda on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam. Recently, she shared a poster of their film on Twitter. The poster featured Vijay carrying Rashmika on his back. This did not go well with her fans because she is engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in real life and fans felt it was not the ‘right’ thing to for her.
    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue