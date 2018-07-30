English summary

Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her role in Kannada film Kirrak Party has worked with Vijay Deverekonda on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam. Recently, she shared a poster of their film on Twitter. The poster featured Vijay carrying Rashmika on his back. This did not go well with her fans because she is engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in real life and fans felt it was not the ‘right’ thing to for her.