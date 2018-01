 »   » మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ కొత్త సినిమా షురూ... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who is riding high with grand success of Raja The Great is teaming up with Soggade Chinni Nayana and Rarandoi Veduka Chudham fame director Kalyan Krishna for a film that is bankrolled by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments Banner. Regular shooting of the film has begun today in Hyderabad. Malvika Sharma is the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja in the film, whereas Mukesh is the cinematographer.