English summary
Ravi Teja's latest movie is Nelatickettu. Malavika Sharma is the heroine for the movie. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is the director for the project. This movie's audio launch program was held on May 10th. This movie trailer released on May 16th. This movie set to release on May 25th.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 18:50 [IST]