మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ, దర్శకుడు కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణ కాంబినేషన్‌లో ఎస్ఆర్టీ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందిన నేల టికెట్ థియేట్రికల్ ట్రైలర్ బుధవారం (మే 16) సాయంత్రం విడుదలైంది. ట్రైలర్ చూడగానే మాస్ మహారాజా చిత్రానికి కావాల్సిన అన్ని అంశాలు పుష్కలంగా ఉన్నాయని అనిపించింది.

హ్యాంగోవర్‌కు ఏదైనా మందులు రాయించరా, చుట్టు జనం, అందులో మనం.. అదే కదా లైఫ్, ముసలితనం అంటే చాతకాని తనం కాదురా.. నిలువెత్తు అనుభవం లాంటి డైలాగ్స్ ఆకట్టుకొనేలా ఉన్నాయి. రవితేజ, మాళవిక శర్మ జంటగా నటిస్తున్న చిత్రానికి ఫిదా ఫేం శక్తికాంత్ కార్తీక్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. రామ్ తాళ్లూరి రూపొందించిన ఈ చిత్రం మే 25న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది.


English summary
Ravi Teja's latest movie is Nelatickettu. Malavika Sharma is the heroine for the movie. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is the director for the project. This movie's audio launch program was held on May 10th. This movie trailer released on May 16th. This movie set to release on May 25th.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
